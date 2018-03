A 29-year-old man faces serious charges after joking that there was a bomb inside his luggage while he was about to board a flight at Suvarnabhumi airport to Myanmar on Saturday.

The Chumphon resident identified only as Naphat was taken to the airport police station for interrogation following the incident at the check-in counter of Thai Smile Airways.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN

BANGKOK POST