Krabi Court sentences six men to death for the execution-style murders of family of 8

The Krabi Provincial Court on Wednesday sentenced “Bang Fut” and five other convicts to death for the execution-style murders of eight members of a family that shocked the nation last year.

The ruling by the court was witnessed by the Royal Thai Police commissioner Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda at the court room packed with families of the victims and the defendants, and amid tight police guards outside the courtroom where over a hundred people gathered to hear the court’s judgement.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

