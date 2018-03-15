Italian Thai CEO released on bail after hearing more charges

BANGKOK, 15th March 2018 (NNT) – Italian Thai Co Ltd CEO Premchai Karnasutra has heard three more charges stemming from his alleged illegal wildlife hunt and has been released on a bond of 300,000 baht and on the condition that he remain in the country.

The CEO heard the additional charges at the Natural Environment Police Division Headquarters. The charges are illegal possession of elephant ivory, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and attempted bribery of state agents.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand