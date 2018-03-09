Attempted bribery charge filed against Italian Thai CEO

BANGKOK, 9 March 2018 (NNT) – Police have filed an additional charge of attempted bribery against Italian Thai Co Ltd CEO Premchai Karnasutra, bringing his total charge count to 12 after being discovered in Tungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary with three others engaged in suspected illegal wildlife hunting.

Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsipramnakul, announced the charge after reviewing evidence collected by Counter Corruption Division Police. Premchai is to hear the latest accusation on March 14 alongside two other additional charges decided earlier; violation of the firearms act and illegal possession of elephant ivory.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand