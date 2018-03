PHUKET: Chalong Police were yesterday called to arrest a woman who had been caught walking out of Tesco Lotus department store in Moo 7, Chalong, without paying for around B4,600 of cosmetic creams.

Capt Pansak Chaithong of Chalong Police arrested 25-year-old Iranian tourist Sabzvari Sahel, who had shoplifted while at the Tesco Lotus supermarket with her boyfriend just after 7:30pm yesterday (Mar 18).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News