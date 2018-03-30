Friday, March 30, 2018
CSD police to be asked to investigate suspected fake anti-rabies vaccine

A complaint is to be lodged with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police next week to investigate two importers of anti-rabies vaccine after it was discovered that their product is substandard and suspected to be fake, said Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, head of a private organization dedicated to help crime victims.

Mr Atchariya on on Thursday (March 29) accompanied livestock officials of Samut Prakan to observe rabies situation in Bang Saothong district and to observe efforts of officials concerned to control the spread of rabies in the district.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

