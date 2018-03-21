Another van crash in Phang-nga leaves a Swedish tourist, 2 Thais injured

A passenger van with seven Swedish tourists on board crashed into the back of a 10-wheel truck on Phetkasem highway in Takua Thung district of Phang -nga province on Wednesday morning, injuring three persons, including a tourist.

The rear-end truck crash was the second accident of its kind within 24 hours on the same highway when a passenger van with Chinese tourists rammed at the rear-end of a 18-wheel trailer truck, killing a Chinese and the Thai driver, and seriously injured 7 others yesterday morning in Kok Loi district of Phang-nga province.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS