Another van crash in Phang-nga leaves a Swedish tourist, 2 Thais injured

Toyota Hiace Minivan in Thailand
A passenger van with seven Swedish tourists on board crashed into the back of a 10-wheel truck on Phetkasem highway in Takua Thung district of Phang -nga province on Wednesday morning, injuring three persons, including a tourist.

The rear-end truck crash was the second accident of its kind within 24 hours on the same highway when a passenger van with Chinese tourists rammed at the rear-end of a 18-wheel trailer truck, killing a Chinese and the Thai driver, and seriously injured 7 others yesterday morning in Kok Loi district of Phang-nga province.

