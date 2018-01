Two separate incidents of wild elephant attack were reported in Khao Chamao and Wang Chan districts of Rayong this morning (Jan 2) with one man killed and another injured.

A 44-year-old motorcycle machanic was killed by a wild elephant believed to come from Khao Chamao-Khao Wong national park to search for food in a village in Tambon Huay Tap Mon.

By Thai PBS