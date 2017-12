A worker died at a company residence in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district on Tuesday morning apparently of heart failure during the cold weather.

The Borwin police station was alerted at 9.30am of the death of Somboon Sida, 49. He was found dead on his bed in a room at the workers’ residence of BNS Co Ltd in Tambon Borwin.

By The Nation