Tropical storm Kai-Tak to bring heavy rains to the South this weekend

BANGKOK, 22nd December 2017 (NNT)-Southern residents have been warned of the arrival of heavy rains and rough seas as the tropical storm Kai-Tak moves towards the southern region this weekend.

According to the Meteorological Department, the tropical storm Kai-Tak is currently moving across the South China Sea at a speed of 74 kilometers per hour. It is expected to weaken and become a depression this weekend when it is due to make landfall in Malaysia and the South of Thailand.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand