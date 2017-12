Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday (Dec 21) presided over a groundbreaking ceremony to start the piling work for the first 3.5-kilometre section of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway project from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima.

The first 3.5km section is between Klang Dong – Klang Asok railway stations in Nakhon Ratchasima province. This section is part of the 253-km Thai-Chinese high-speed railway project with a 179-billion-baht investment.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS