The Criminal Court on Thursday (Dec 21) sentenced three people to two years each in jail, suspended for three years, and a fine of 20,000 baht each, and a company to a fine of 20,000 baht for carelessness causing a chemical accident that killed eight people and injured seven others at Siam Commercial Bank’s (SCB) head office on March 13, 2016.

In this case, the public prosecutors indicted eight people and two companies.

By Thai PBS