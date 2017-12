Five people were injured when a car crashed into parked vehicles and a group of people watching a fire race through a row of shophouses in Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana district late Sunday night.

The crash occurred on Phutthamonthon Sai 3 road. A speeding car heading towards Boromratchonnanee road veered off the road and into the vehicles, according to Thai media reports.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS