Some 90 Missing, at Least 9 Dead as Cyclone Ockhi Hits India

Cyclone Ockhi has hit India, causing deaths, damage and evacuations across the country. The country’s Disaster Response and Navy forces are on standby.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least nine people were killed and about 90 people went missing in southern Indian regions as a cyclonic storm hit the area, the NDTV broadcaster reported Friday.

According to the media outlet, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the country’s Navy forces are on standby to move towards the Lakshadweep islands for search and rescue operations.

