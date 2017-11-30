Thursday, November 30, 2017
Isaan Love Triangle: Thai Men Found Lacking by Farang-Loving Women

Tuk tuk in Isan
Sure, there’s a Robert and a Gerhardt living down that dusty Khon Kaen road with their Phim and Tukta. But how does the local Somchai – possily Tukta’s ex – feel about their union?

While men in Isaan assume women there marry foreigners for their money, the women say they are motivated by how farang men care for their families. Either way, while there are relatively few such marriages, they are challenging assumptions about masculinity in the Thai northeast and diminishing men’s marital prospects.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

