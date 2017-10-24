Russian soldier kills fellow trooper in Armenia, then shoots himself

Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Yerevan, the economic and cultural centre of Armenia and the Mount Ararat
PanARMENIAN.Net – A Russian soldier in Armenia involuntarily killed a fellow serviceman and shot himself because of fear of responsibility.

“On October 23, during the process of handing over the weapons after training at the Alagyaz firing range (Republic of Armenia), a contract serviceman brutally violated security requirements and fired from an assault rifle, fatally wounding another contract soldier,” the Southern Military District’s press service revealed.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Leave a Reply