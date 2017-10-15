Sunday, October 15, 2017
Family in Pattaya escapes blaze

A firefighter at the Port of Laem Chabang in Pattaya, Thailand
TN Pattaya

A Thai couple and their two toddlers had a narrow escape when they woke up to find their shophouse on fire early on Sunday, Bang Lamung district chief Naris Niramaiwong in Pattaya City said.

Tyre-shop owner Theerapong Rewkirakijkul, 34, told police that he, his wife, and two children aged 4 and 2 were asleep in the bedroom on the upper floor when they were woken up at around 3am by a burning smell and found the shop on fire. They closed the door and called for help from the window. Neighbours responded in time and managed to help the family flee using a ladder.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

