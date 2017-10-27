Chinese EV startup uses Tesla patents to launch all-electric SUV

PanARMENIAN.Net – Tesla CEO Elon Musk always said that the mission of the company is to accelerate the advent of electric transport (and later they added renewable energy). They want to achieve that by producing competitive electric cars, but also by accelerating the whole industry’s transition, which is why they open-sourced their patents.

It hasn’t been clear if any company actually took advantage of Tesla’s patents yet, but now a new Chinese startup openly references Tesla’s technology and the open-sourcing of their patents as the motivation behind the company, Electrek reports.

Xiaopeng Motors was founded by Henry Xia back in 2014.

Xia was working in research and development for the Guangzhou Automobile Group when Tesla announced that they are opening their patents and the young engineer saw an opportunity to create a startup.

He enlisted the help of several other automotive engineers and also recruited from the internet and tech industries to create Xiaopeng.

3 years later, they launched the “beta version” of their first vehicle, the Xpeng, an all-electric SUV.

