Thailand aims to eliminate AIDS by 2030

BANGKOK, 13th September 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has signed an agreement with 19 public and private agencies to eliminate AIDS from Thailand by 2030.

Deputy Prime Minister Adm Narong Pipattanasai, as chairman of the national committee for AIDS prevention and control, said today that the government has fully supported the fight against AIDS in Thailand by allocating sufficient resources and encouraging integrated efforts through its public-private partnership model to decisively reduce the rate of HIV transmission.

The government also came to an agreement to realize its 20-year national strategy to eliminate AIDs during 2017-36. The strategy consists of reducing social inequality, ensuring gender equality and human rights protection, and giving agencies joint responsibilities. The first four years of the strategy will consist of a fast-track effort to achieve 90 percent awareness of HIV, 90 percent coverage of HIV patients, and at least 90 percent control of all HIV cases.

Full story: NNT

Correspondent: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand