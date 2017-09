PHUKET: Patong Police have confirmed that a Chilean tourist was injured at Loma Park, Patong Beach, yesterday afternoon (Sept 26) while using a personal kiteboarding parachute, and not parasailing, as reported by news outlets.

The incident occurred at about 3:30pm, Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech told The Phuket News today (Sept 27).

