People urged to recycle used cell phones to lower toxic waste

BANGKOK, 27 September 2017 (NNT) – A mobile phone recycling campaign by the Pollution Control Department (PCD) has gained popularity since it was introduced in July this year.

The project is a joint effort between the PCD, Chulalongkorn University, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of the Interior, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand