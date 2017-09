CHIANG RAI, 6th September 2017 (NNT) – A Chiang Rai artist is expressing his loyalty and appreciation of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej through a coal portrait.

Suwit Jaipom, a teacher of art, is creating a portrait of His Majesty the late King using only coal on a canvas measuring 2.2 meters wide by over 20 meters in length. He is currently 99 percent ready to finish the massive piece.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand