CCTVs being used to catch traffic law violators in Chiang Mai

The Chiang Mai Municipality and other municipalities of 11 districts of this northern province, starting from Sept 1, have used closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to monitor traffic law violators in a bid to reduce road accidents.

On the morning of Sept 1, traffic engineers of the Chiang Mai Municipality conduct a final check of the CCTV control system at the traffic signal control centre as well as all CCTV cameras installed at various spots to ensure they are in a working condition.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS