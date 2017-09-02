Bodies of two Thai students retrieved from Kings River

Fresno County’s search and rescue team successfully completed recovery operation of bodies of two Thai students in a rented car that plunged into the Kings River in California on July 26.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday (Sept 2) issued a statement at about 9am Thailand’s time saying that the Fresno County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) team and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) began a recovery operation along Highway 180 and the Kings River at 6am on Sept 1 local time.

By Thai PBS