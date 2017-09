Police have found a vehicle suspected of being used to help former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra flee before the Aug 25 ruling in her case by the Supreme Court, national deputy police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul says.

Pol Gen Srivara gave assurances that a police pickup truck seen in front of her house on Aug 23 was not involved in her escape.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM AND WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST