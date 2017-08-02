Three Villagers Found Mutilated in Myanmar’s Rathedaung Township

Rathedaung township authorities are investigating the deaths of three villagers whose mutilated bodies were found by a river on Monday in the violence-ridden northern part of Myanmar’s Rakhine state, the office of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi said.

The corpses of Iman Nusaw, 54, Nawra King, 18, and Nora Long, 15 were found decapitated or partially decapitated in Chutpyin village of Rathedaung township, the statement said.

Rathedaung, along with neighboring Maungdaw and Buithdaung townships, was placed under a security lockdown following deadly attacks on local border guard stations in October 2016 blamed on a group of Rohingya militants.

Some of the estimated 90,000 Rohingya who fled the area during the crackdown have accused security forces accused of committing atrocities against them.

The bodies of the three people, who were from Nilinpaw village, were sent to Rathedaung Public Hospital.

Reported and translated by RFA’s Myanmar Service. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.

Copyright © 1998-2017, RFA. Used with the permission of Radio Free Asia, 2025 M St. NW, Suite 300, Washington DC 20036. http://www.rfa.org.