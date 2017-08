Three clan members were killed and another seriously injured in a gunfight on Saturday over a conflict on the use of a route in Chai Buri district of Surat Thani.

The dead victims were identified as Somyot Nambut, 51, and his son, Atchariya and Sant Nambut, a relative. The injured was identified as Saksit Nambut, 28, Somyot’s another son.

By Thai PBS