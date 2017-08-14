Severe flooding on Koh Lipe prompts urgent assistance

SATUN, 14 August 2017 (NNT) – The Satun Provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is rushing assistance to the southern resort island of Koh Lipe as many residents have been impacted by floods.

Five hundred relief bags and water pumping machines have been delivered to Koh Lipe by the Satun Provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation for distribution to local residents after incessant rains resulted in heavy flooding on the island. According to reports, about 400 fishing households as well as a number of shops and resorts are suffering from the disaster. The flood situation has also rendered underground water sources unusable, leading to water shortages.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit

National News Bureau Of Thailand