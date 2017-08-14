Monday, August 14, 2017
Home > South > Severe flooding on Koh Lipe prompts urgent assistance

Severe flooding on Koh Lipe prompts urgent assistance

Koh Lipe beach in Satun
TN South 0

SATUN, 14 August 2017 (NNT) – The Satun Provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is rushing assistance to the southern resort island of Koh Lipe as many residents have been impacted by floods.

Five hundred relief bags and water pumping machines have been delivered to Koh Lipe by the Satun Provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation for distribution to local residents after incessant rains resulted in heavy flooding on the island. According to reports, about 400 fishing households as well as a number of shops and resorts are suffering from the disaster. The flood situation has also rendered underground water sources unusable, leading to water shortages.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

3 Cambodian workers die in farm chemical explosion in Chanthaburi

Breaking News

Flood situation in South remains worrying as more rains are expected

Breaking News

Retired policeman slain in Pattani

Leave a Reply