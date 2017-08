Security was placed at maximum in upper southern provinces as intelligence officials warned of possible violent attacks to mark one year anniversary of the Aug 11-12, 2016 sabotage.

On August 11-12 last year, 10 bombs went off and five arsons broke out at commercial areas, convenience stores, marketplaces in seven upper southern provinces–Phuket, Trang, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phangnga and Krabi.

By Thai PBS