Car rams through protesters in Charlottesville, USA

A second day of protests Charlottesville in the American state of Virginia have turned deadly as a muscle-car rammed into traffic on a busy street.

Groups of opposing protesters have filled the city and have been violently facing off throughout the day. The groups include the unaffiliated right-wing marching under the slogan “unite the right” along with far-left groups including Antifa, an organisation which the American state of New Jersey has classed as a terrorist group.

The incident took place on a narrow road that appeared to be open to vehicular traffic although it was packed with marches. Video footage shows a Dodge Challenger ramming into a line of cars stuck in traffic before rapidly shifting into reverse.

It is not yet clear what the motive is for the attack, although many are speculating that the driver was politically motivated and carried out the incident with intent to harm.

Full story: theduran.com

Adam Garrie

The Duran