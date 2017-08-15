Former female convicts earn living through the art of Thai massage

BANGKOK, 15 August 2017 (NNT) – Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice Thawatchai Thaikiew says former female convicts can learn the art of Thai massage so they can make a living out of it.

Speaking during the daily program “Thailand Moves Forward,” the Deputy Permanent Secretary said many former convicts who are unemployed join the Ban Kueng Vhithee Ther program where they learn how to perform a traditional Thai massage.

Full story: NNT

National News Bureau Of Thailand