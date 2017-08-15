Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Former female convicts earn living through the art of Thai massage

Woman getting a traditional Thai massage
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 15 August 2017 (NNT) – Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice Thawatchai Thaikiew says former female convicts can learn the art of Thai massage so they can make a living out of it.

Speaking during the daily program “Thailand Moves Forward,” the Deputy Permanent Secretary said many former convicts who are unemployed join the Ban Kueng Vhithee Ther program where they learn how to perform a traditional Thai massage.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
