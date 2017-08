A nine-member gang that allegedly printed and sold fake US dollar bills in Thailand was busted and fake US bills with a face value of US1.26 million (about 42 million baht) were seized.

The arrest of the gang whose leader is a Chinese identified as Zhu Ifeng, 35, was revealed at a press conference at the Chonburi-based Provincial Police Bureau 2 yesterday (Aug 4).

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS