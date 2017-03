KRABI: Police are searching for an unidentified Russian woman who used fake currency to swindle a Krabi shop owner on Sunday night.

Capt Sarawut Kittiruangrayab of Ao Nang Police received the report yesterday after the owner of the herbal shop, Sanchai Khaonoi, 25, tried to exchange a 100-dollar bill and was told it was fake.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Kritsada Mueanhawong