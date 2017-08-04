Friday, August 4, 2017
Bangkok Police Chief resolves not to close schools over student fighting

Inside Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 4 August 2017 (NNT) – The metropolitan police chief has held a meeting with heads of educational institutes and military leaders to solve the issue of fighting between student of different schools.

Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau Pol Lt Gen Sanit Mahathavorn chaired the meeting with the administrators of Bangkok Technology School and Pathum Khongkha School, as well as army officers. The meeting concluded that there was no need to temporarily close either school, given that the fighting involved only a small number of students.

Reporter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

