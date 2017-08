And that is why grandma Kim-lun Jinakul is the oldest graduate – at the age of 91 – at the graduation ceremony to be held at the Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University (STOU). Her family will escort her from Phayao province to the university on August 9 to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Human Ecology.

His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun will preside over the graduation and will confer degrees upon the STOU graduates.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS