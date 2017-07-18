Western media is done with Angela Merkel, praises Macron as “leader of the free world”

In a post published by the AFP entitled “Macron outshines Merkel as EU’s top diplomat” highlights the obvious shift in neo-liberal leadership taking place, where former EU globalist Angela Merkel is being openly replaced by wonder-boy French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron is the ultimate globalist conduit, being dropped into the French elections to secure the neo-liberal victory for a decaying France and a polluted EU oligarchy…Merkel is a PR liability. Macron is fresh face stopgap for an establishment that has lost the Brexit vote and the US election.

Can Macron reshape Europe, where Merkel failed…or will the liberal ideology of the EU regime prove too strong for any type of realpolitik leadership?

Germany has for years longed for a stronger French partner, but may have got more than it bargained for as the self-confident Emmanuel Macron takes Europe’s spotlight.

Striking images from Paris this week offered signs of how Europe’s de-facto leadership has started to mutate in the two months since Macron took office.

The 39-year-old French president welcomed US President Donald Trump to Paris for dinner in the Eiffel Tower and the traditional July 14 military parade.

The smiles and glad-handing between the two men contrasts starkly with Trump’s dour relationship with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The abiding image thus far has been his apparent refusal to shake her hand on her first Washington visit following his inauguration — and the tensions remained on display at this month’s G20 summit in Hamburg which Merkel chaired.

Macron has also reached eastwards, hosting Russian leader Vladimir Putin amid the spectacular surroundings of Versailles in late May.

Macron is showing that “France is back in the game,” said Jean-Dominique Giuliani of the Robert Schuman foundation, a specialist European think-tank.

“There’s a rebalancing — which was necessary — of the relationship with Germany,” he added.

