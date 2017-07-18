Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Home > News > Thailand to host Air Race 1 World Cup in November

Thailand to host Air Race 1 World Cup in November

XRP 51D Mustang plane at Reno Air Race
TN News 0

CHONBURI, 18 July 2017 (NNT) – Chonburi province is gearing up to host Air Race 1 World Cup Thailand 2017, which will be held from November 17th- 19th this year.

The Deputy Governor of Chonburi presided over a meeting with relevant officials at the Institute of Physical Education, Chonburi campus. Authorities discussed organizing the event at Utapao International Airport and Thailand’s readiness as a host country.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Muslims and leftists protest in Paris against the publication of caricatures of Muhammad

The Illusion of the French Elections

Breaking News

Caretaker PM Yingluck Shinawatra appears before graft busters

Breaking News

Thai PM Yingluck attends US-ASEAN Business Forum in Cambodia

Leave a Reply