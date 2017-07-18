Thailand to host Air Race 1 World Cup in November

CHONBURI, 18 July 2017 (NNT) – Chonburi province is gearing up to host Air Race 1 World Cup Thailand 2017, which will be held from November 17th- 19th this year.

The Deputy Governor of Chonburi presided over a meeting with relevant officials at the Institute of Physical Education, Chonburi campus. Authorities discussed organizing the event at Utapao International Airport and Thailand’s readiness as a host country.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand