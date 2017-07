BANGKOK, 30th July 2017 (NNT) – Parts of Thailand’s North and Northeast remain under water as assistance continues to be given to flood victims.

Flash floods from the Phetchabun mountains have affected several parts of Tap Khlo District of Phichit Province while a similar situation has been confirmed in Buri Ram Province after water from adjacent Maha Sarakham submerged a village there.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand