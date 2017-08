PHUKET: Nineteen people, including 16 tourists, were plucked from the sea near James Bond Island, northeast from Phuket, after a boat collision sank their tour boat in Phang Nga Bay today (July 31).

The accident occurred at Khao Hua Yai, west of James Bond Island in Phang Nga Bay, at about 1:30pm, The Phuket News was told.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News