Thursday, July 13, 2017
Heavy rains continue in different regions

Floods in Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 13 July 2017 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department warns residents in disaster-prone areas to be on the alert for floods, as heavy rains will linger in various regions at least until early next week.

Heavy rains have strengthened water flow in the Wang Yang Canal in Uthai Thani province, causing damage to a community bridge and forcing residents to take a 10-kilometer detour.

Full story: NNTt

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
