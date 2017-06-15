Thai & international agencies hold anti-women & children trafficking workshop

BANGKOK, 15th June 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and international agencies have co-organized a workshop educating anti-human trade bodies on the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children (ACTIP) and the ASEAN Plan of Action Against Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children (APA).

The workshop took place at Amari Watergate Hotel in Bangkok. Co-organizers include the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the ASEAN-U.S. Partnership for Good Governance, Equitable and Sustainable Development and Security (ASEAN-U.S. Progress). Permanent Secretary for Social Development and Human Security, Maitree Intusut and Chief of Mission of IOM Thailand, Dana Graber Ladek co-chaired the workshop.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand