U.S. Marshals arrest two Turks for attack on peaceful protesters

PanARMENIAN.Net – United States Marshals arrested two Turks who attacked peaceful protesters last month in our nation’s capital, reported the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly).

The Daily Caller and the State Department did not provide the names of the men arrested, but the Washington-based Turkish news website Washington Hatti reported that one man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.

In a statement to The Daily Caller, the State Department confirmed that arrests have been made. “Now that charges have been filed, the Department will weigh additional actions for the named individuals, as appropriate under relevant laws and regulations. Any further steps will be responsive and proportional to the charges,” a State Department official stated.

