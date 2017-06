Police arrested six Cambodians for alleged pickpocketing at the Huay Khwang Rot Fai night market on Friday night.

The six were arrested at around 10pm shortly after four shoppers at the night market filed complaints at the Huay Kwang Police Station that a group of migrants had stolen from them, Patrol and Special Operation Division (191) commander Pol Maj-General Surachet Hukphal said.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation