Probe under way to determine the origins of 347,000 seized SIM cards

Technology crime police were sent to Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province to trace the origins of the 347,000 SIM cards found in the possession of three Chinese arrested in this border province on June 11 together with about 500 mobile phones.

The three Chinese told police that they provided services to clients who wanted to promote their merchandises or services in the social media by using the mobile phones and SIM cards to score “like” to increase the viewership.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters