PHUKET: Phuket today became home to the first Child Advocacy Centre in Southern Thailand to spearhead a multi-agency campaign against human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children.

The branch in Phuket is to serve as the head office for operations throughout Southern of Thailand, explained Darren Herbold, Director of For Freedom International (FFI) at the opening of the centre in Cherng Talay this morning (June 2).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News