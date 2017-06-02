Greek police evacuate Athens migrant camp

PanARMENIAN.Net – Greek police early Friday, June 2 began evacuating the last remaining migrants and refugees from a makeshift camp at Hellinikon, a disused former airport and ex-Olympic facility south of Athens, officials said, according to AFP.

“About 450-500 people are in the camp,” police spokesman Theodoros Chronopoulos told AFP.

“The operation is underway without incident as they had been informed beforehand,” he added.

The mainly Afghan refugees were living at the camp at Hellinikon — which until 2001 was the Athens airport — in crumbling flight lounges and abandoned sports facilities built for the 2004 Olympics.

Rights groups have repeatedly labelled the makeshift camp on Athens’ coastal front unsuitable for long-term accommodation and called on the government to find alternative arrangements for the refugees.

In February, some of the refugees went on hunger strike to protest the lack of hot water and suitable food.

Families will be relocated to another camp near the town of Thiva, and solitary adults will be taken to police headquarters for an identity check, Chronopoulos said.

