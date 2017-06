BANGKOK,6 June 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has promoted the current FRUITPITAL FAIR in Chantaburi province.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports brought a group of officials to meet with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House in bid to promote FRUITPITAL FAIR 2017, which is taking place in Chantaburi until 11 June.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: tewit kemtong

National News Bureau Of Thailand