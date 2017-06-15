Germany May Legalize Spying on Personal Messages, Fingerprinting Children

After a spike in deadly terror attacks across Europe, Germany is considering a new law that would allow authorities to monitor encrypted private messages and fingerprint asylum seekers as young as six years old.

The announcement was made on Wednesday following the final government gathering before a national election in September in which German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking a fourth term in office.

Ministers from the central government and federal states said that in order to boost security and counter growing threats from terrorist organizations, militants and criminals should be deprived of the means to evade traditional surveillance.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International