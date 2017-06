PHUKET: A fire broke out at a restaurant in Srisoonthorn today morning causing about B30,000 worth of damage. There were no injures reported as a result of the fire.

At 9:30am today (June 21), Capt Krisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police received a report of a fire at the Khao Gang Pa Noi Restaurant located about 500 metres from Manik temple in Baan Manik.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News