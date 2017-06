BANGKOK — A large plume of smoke was hanging over Bangkok on Thursday after a fire broke out in a shanty community in the Saphan Khwai area near Soi Pradipat 23.

Flames erupted near Wat Phai Tan at about 2:40pm. Firefighters were working to put out the blaze. No injuries were yet reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

